Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Jain man dies in Madhya Pradesh after attack in anti-Muslim hate crime
bhopal news

Jain man dies in Madhya Pradesh after attack in anti-Muslim hate crime

A video purportedly showed a man slapping the 65-year-old mentally ill man repeatedly and asking whether he was a Muslim
Later in the day, the accused surrendered at Manasa police station, where he was arrested. (Representational image)
Updated on May 22, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar / Mustafa Hussain

A 65-year-old man was found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district and a case of murder was registered after a video purportedly showed a man slapping the old man repeatedly and asking whether he was a Muslim, police said on Saturday.

Bhawarlal Jain of Sarsi village in Ratlam district was found dead on Friday under the jurisdiction of Manasa police station.

“After performing the last rites of the deceased, his family members came to know about the purported video and informed police about it,” said KL Dangi, the officer in-charge of the precinct.

On Saturday, a case was registered against two suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The 59-second video that went viral on social media purportedly shows the accused — identified as Dinesh Kushwaha, the husband of a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator — slapping the victim repeatedly while asking for his Aadhaar card, Dangi said.

RELATED STORIES

The accused was heard asking the mentally ill man if his name was Mohammed, and later started slapping him repeatedly while asking for his Aadhaar card, he added.

Later in the day, Kushwaha surrendered and was questioned at Manasa police station. He was arrested after questioning, said a senior officer. The second accused is yet to be identified.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“The victim had gone to Chittorgarh (in Rajasthan) with his family. He went missing on May 16. On Thursday, he was found dead in Manasa area of Neemuch district,” said Dangi. “We are examining the video. Strict action will also be taken against the accused.”

The opposition Congress attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party administration over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Madhya Pradesh.

“What is happening in Madhya Pradesh after all? Tribals were lynched in Seoni, incidents of Guna, Mhow, Mandla and now an elderly person whose name is said to be Bhanwarlal Jain in Manasa of Neemuch district of the state,” state Congress chief Kamal Nath tweeted.

“In MP, there is no law and order and a man was beaten to death just for not showing his Aadhaar Card. After Muslim, Dalit and Tribal, now a Jain was attacked. In MP, nobody is safe...,” said Congress legislator Jitu Patwari.

The guilty will not be spared, the state’s home minister Narottam Mishra said. “It is a very tragic incident. An elderly man was beaten before his death. Police registered the case and investigation is on,” Mishra said. “The guilty will not be spared.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh muslim
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP