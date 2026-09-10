Jaipur CA abducted from Central Park, escapes after Mercedes overturns: Police

Two men allegedly abducted a 50-year-old chartered accountant from Jaipur’s Central Park on Thursday morning, but their plan was foiled after the car they were driving overturned, forcing the two to escape, police said.

Two men allegedly abducted a Jaipur CA from Central Park and drove towards Amer before their Mercedes overturned, allowing him to escape.

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The victim, Rajiv Gupta, a resident of the Moti Dungri area in Rajasthan, told police that he was getting into his Mercedes after a morning walk when the two men entered the vehicle.

The duo allegedly forced Gupta into the passenger seat and drove the car towards Amer. “On the way, they threatened to kill him. Gupta said that both men appeared to be between 25 and 30 years old and that the accused sitting in the back seat pointed a pistol at him,” an officer said.

Gupta said that when the car reached the Peeli Ki Talai area, he opened a door of the moving vehicle, dangled his legs outside and shouted for help. The driver became distracted and lost control of the speeding car, which struck a motorcycle before overturning in a roadside drain. The two accused escaped through a window, leaving Gupta at the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} “When the CA returned from his morning walk at around 7.30 am, one man brandished a knife and forcibly entered the back seat of the car. Another man pushed the complainant from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat and drove the car towards Amer Road. However, their plan was foiled when the car overturned. CCTV footage is being examined, and the matter is under investigation,” Ashok Nagar assistant commissioner of police Poonam said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When the CA returned from his morning walk at around 7.30 am, one man brandished a knife and forcibly entered the back seat of the car. Another man pushed the complainant from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat and drove the car towards Amer Road. However, their plan was foiled when the car overturned. CCTV footage is being examined, and the matter is under investigation,” Ashok Nagar assistant commissioner of police Poonam said. {{/usCountry}}

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During a search of the damaged Mercedes, police recovered an imitation pistol and a knife, which were allegedly used to intimidate Gupta.

Police took the vehicle into custody and began examining CCTV footage from Central Park, Amer Road and nearby areas to identify and trace the absconding accused.

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Police suspect that the accused may have been following Gupta for several days and abducted him after finding an opportunity on Thursday. The motive behind the alleged kidnapping has yet to be established.