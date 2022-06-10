Jaipur couple fined 50,000 for driving car over sand dunes in Ladakh village. Watch

A couple from Jaipur vacationing in Ladakh has been booked and fined ₹50,000 by Leh district police after they were found driving their car over sand dunes in Hunder village. Leh Police posted the photos of the car parked on sand dune on its Facebook handle, reiterating that this is prohibited as the natural landscape gets affected.

"One tourist vehicle was found violating the SDM Nubra's direction not to drive cars over sand dunes in Hunder. The couple from Jaipur were booked as per law and a bond of Rs50,000 was taken from them. District police Leh requests tourists NOT TO PLY VEHICLES ON SAND DUNES as you damage the natural landscape and violate the prohibitory orders," the police said.

Leh district police posted the photo of the law-breaking car on Facebook.

Social media users were quick to slam the tourists for their 'lack of common sense'. "Very proud of our District Police Leh, Rules must be stringent so tourists won't violate any traffic rules. Please keep the mountains/ landscape clean and wish to see more of such strict traffic rules!" one user wrote. Making a note that the number plate of the car has Delhi registration, many social media users pointed out that tourists coming from Delhi, Haryana indulge in such unlawful activities.

Hunder village in the Nubra valley is high altitude cold desert in Ladakh, 160km from Leh s famous for its sand dunes.

