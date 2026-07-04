Jaipur jeweller attacked, robbed of 8 kg silver, gold and cash by masked men

A 40-year-old jeweller was attacked by four masked men and robbed of a bag containing around 8 kg of silver, one tola of gold and ₹15,000 in cash in Jaipur on Friday night, police said.

Locals informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the injured jeweller to a private hospital on Kalwar Road for treatment.

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The victim, Shankarlal Sharma, owner of Shri Shyam Jewellers in Nangalnadi main market, was returning home on his motorcycle after closing his shop when the attack took place.

Police officers said a car intercepted Sharma’s motorcycle and four men with their faces covered stepped out of the vehicle armed with sticks and iron pipes. They allegedly tried to snatch the bag he was carrying.

When Sharma resisted, the attackers assaulted him repeatedly. “A heavy blow to his hand forced him to drop the bag, allowing the assailants to seize it before fleeing the scene in their car. The bag contained approximately 8 kg of silver ornaments, one tola of gold and ₹15,000 in cash,” an officer said.

Locals informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the injured jeweller to a private hospital on Kalwar Road for treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Kalwar SHO Surendra Singh said police suspect the robbers had conducted prior reconnaissance of both the jewellery shop and Sharma’s daily routine before carrying out the attack. “Since a burglary at his shop around seven months ago, Sharma had been taking the shop’s valuables home every night in a bag. Investigators believe the assailants were aware of this routine and targeted him accordingly,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kalwar SHO Surendra Singh said police suspect the robbers had conducted prior reconnaissance of both the jewellery shop and Sharma’s daily routine before carrying out the attack. “Since a burglary at his shop around seven months ago, Sharma had been taking the shop’s valuables home every night in a bag. Investigators believe the assailants were aware of this routine and targeted him accordingly,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharma had purchased a fresh consignment of silver from Jaipur earlier on Friday, the officer added.

Following the robbery, police launched a massive search operation and imposed an A-category blockade across the Jaipur Police Commissionerate and adjoining Jaipur Rural areas in an attempt to intercept the suspects. However, no breakthrough had been made till late Friday night.

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Police are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed near the jewellery shop and along the route taken by the victim to identify the attackers. Several suspects have been detained for questioning as the investigation continues.