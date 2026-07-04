Jaipur man killed by SUV while fleeing road rage attack

A 24-year-old man was killed after being run over by an SUV while escaping a road rage assault in Jaipur’s Narayan Vihar area late Thursday night, police said.

Police said the SUV ran over him after he fell on the road.

The deceased, identified as Atul Mandal, a resident of Narayan Vihar, was returning home in his car when the incident occurred.

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Mandal was reversing his car near the Narayan petrol pump on Vande Mataram Road when it allegedly brushed against another car behind him. The occupants of the other vehicle reportedly became enraged, chased Mandal, forced him to stop, pulled him out of his car, and assaulted him, police said.

In an attempt to escape the attackers, he tried running to the other side of the road. At that moment, an SUV hit him. Police said the SUV ran over him after he fell on the road. Both the occupants of the car involved in the alleged road rage incident and the SUV driver fled the scene in their vehicles.

Police from the Narayan Vihar police station reached the spot and rushed Mandal to Jaipuria Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint lodged by his family on Friday, Mandal, a computer designer who had recently opened a restaurant in Narayan Vihar, left his restaurant for home in his Maruti Brezza around 11 p.m. on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint lodged by his family on Friday, Mandal, a computer designer who had recently opened a restaurant in Narayan Vihar, left his restaurant for home in his Maruti Brezza around 11 p.m. on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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Police shifted the body to the mortuary at Jaipuria Hospital for a postmortem examination. After the autopsy was completed, the body was handed over to the family.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and trace both the alleged assailants involved in the road rage incident and the SUV driver.

Police have launched a hunt for the suspects, Gunjan Soni, station house office of the Narayan Vihar police station, said. Investigating officers will likely review available CCTV footage to identify the suspects.