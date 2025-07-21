Jaipur man stabs rival 14 times, flaunts knife on social media; protest erupts

In a shocking incident reported from the capital of Rajasthan, a young man was brutally stabbed 14 times to death in what police suspect was a revenge attack. The crime has ignited communal unrest and street protests in Jaipur. The victim, 22-year-old Vipin alias Vicky (left), was killed by Anas Khan. (right)(X)

The victim, who has been identified as 22-year-old Vipin alias Vicky, was killed in the Jamdoli area of the city by Anas Khan, allegedly over an old rivalry, PTI reported.

According to police, the two had a long-running feud. On Sunday night, Anas and his friends caught Vipin near his house. An argument ensued, and Anas stabbed him before fleeing, police said.

Soon after the incident, the victim was taken to the SMS hospital, where he succumbed, the police said.

The crime has sent shockwaves in the city with the sheer brutality of the act and the boldness that followed it. After the stabbing, the accused Khan posted a chilling video on social media, brandishing the knife used for the crime and claiming responsibility for the murder.

The video was deleted soon after, but by then, it had already spread widely and inflamed tensions.

The incident has triggered widespread protests in the Rajasthan capital, with angry crowds taking to the streets, clashing with police, hurling stones, and attempting to block the Jaipur-Agra highway, NDTV reported.

Police personnel have been deployed to the area to maintain the law and order situation.

Murder case filed against nine people

Police have registered a murder case against nine individuals and detained four suspects for questioning, the publication reported, adding that a special team has been formed to track down Anas Khan, who is currently on the run.

Meanwhile, protestors have refused to accept Vipin's body for the last rites, staging a sit-in outside the police station. They are demanding Khan's immediate arrest, compensation for the victim's family, and a government job for one of his relatives.