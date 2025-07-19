‘Give him shock’: Instagram chat uncovers murder of Delhi man by wife and her lover

What was thought to be an accidental electrocution in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar has turned out to be a murder, uncovered through an Instagram chat between the victim’s wife and his cousin. The murder of Karan Dev in Delhi’s Janakpuri was planned by his wife and cousin, uncovered through their Instagram chat.(Representational image/HT )

The two, who were allegedly in a relationship, have been arrested for plotting and executing the killing of 36-year-old Karan Dev, NDTV reported, quoting police.

The incident took place on the morning of July 13, when Karan was brought dead to a hospital in West Delhi’s Janakpuri. His wife, Sushmita, claimed he had suffered an electric shock at home.

The family, believing it to be a natural death, initially declined a post-mortem. However, given the victim’s young age and suspicious circumstances, police insisted on an autopsy and sent the body to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The case took a sharp turn three days later, on July 16, when Karan’s younger brother, Kunal Dev, discovered an incriminating Instagram chat between Sushmita and Rahul, Karan’s paternal cousin. He recorded the conversation and handed it over to the police, who then registered a murder case.

According to the chat, the two had planned to kill Karan by sedating him and then electrocuting him to make the death look like an accident. The messages revealed that 15 sleeping pills had been mixed into Karan’s food on the night of July 12, the report added.

The Instagram chat, as reported by NDTV, captures the chilling exchange between the accused. However, HT.com has not independently verified the contents of the conversation.

Growing anxious when the pills didn’t seem to work, Sushmita messaged Rahul: “Check once how long it does it takes to die after taking the medicine. It's been three hours since he ate food. No vomiting, no potty, nothing. And no death yet either. Then what should we do, suggest something.”

To this, Rahul replied: “If you can't figure anything out, give him a shock.”

Sushmita then asked: “How to tie him up for the shock?”

Rahul responded: “With tape.”

As the situation dragged on, she updated him: “He's breathing very slowly.”

Rahul told her: “Give him all the medicine you have.”

Sushmita, struggling to administer more pills, wrote: “I can't get his mouth open. I can pour water in, but I can't give the medicine. You come here, maybe together we can manage to feed it to him.”

Accused gave shock to fake electrocution: Police

According to the NDTV report, which cites police, the accused planned to make Karan’s death look like a household accident by electrocuting him after sedating him.

When the sleeping pills failed to render him unconscious quickly, they allegedly applied an electric current to his finger while he was still under sedation, intending to pass off the incident as accidental electrocution.

After the act, Sushmita reportedly went to her in-laws' home nearby and told them that Karan had suffered an electric shock. The family rushed back to the flat and took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, the report added.