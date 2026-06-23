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Jaipur vendor blames cops for burns suffered during road clearance for CM convoy

The vendor alleged police forced their way to remove street vendors on Jaipur’s Mahal Road to clear the route for chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s convoy

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 02:36 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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A woman vendor suffered serious burn injuries after boiling water spilled on her when police allegedly forced their way to remove street vendors on Jaipur’s Mahal Road to clear the route for Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s convoy last Friday.

An officer said prima facie it appears police asked woman to move and left . (HT PHOTO/Representative)

The matter came to light on Monday after the woman’s sister lodged a case alleging police acted high-handedly without any prior warning or instructions to vacate the area.

Boiling water allegedly fell on her after a policeman allegedly pushed and overturned the vendor’s cart following an argument.

In her complaint, the woman said no police presence or warning preceded Sharma’s convoy. “No one asked me to move. Without any notice, the policemen deployed there suddenly overturned the container of boiling water kept on my Momo cart. I tried to stop them and told them there was boiling water and that I would move the cart myself, but they did not listen.”

She said the boiling water fell on her arms, chest, stomach, and thighs, causing severe burns. “I was in unbearable pain and suffered mental trauma. When my sister, who was with me, protested, she too was mistreated.”

 
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