Jairam Ramesh alleges ‘systematic infiltration’ of RSS into professional institutions

Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Monday claimed that there has been a "systematic" infiltration of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) into the professional institutions like Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.

Jairam Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, citing a news article, said that the activists, according to him, are associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana (ABISY) and stand indicted by Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for financial misdeeds.

"Since May 2014, there has been a systematic infiltration of the RSS into professional institutions. One such example is the Indian Council of Historical Research. Now these activists stand indicted by no less a body than the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for financial misdeeds. It is a ₹14 crore scam, which for the ICHR is a big amount," he said.

"At the heart of the scam is an RSS outfit called the Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana (ABISY). This report exposes it," he added in the post, citing the article.

He further alleged that Many prestigious institutions, including top universities, are being destroyed by RSS sympathisers with extremely dubious academic credentials.

"The ICHR is not alone. Many prestigious institutions, including top universities, are being destroyed by RSS sympathisers with extremely dubious academic credentials. We shouldn't be surprised, really, since this dubiousness starts from the very top," the Congress leader stated.

Earlier, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday again attacked the government's response to Donald Trump's statements on India-Pakistan issues and reiterated his question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the US President's claim of brokering a truce between the two neighbouring countries.

"I made a count; President Trump has repeated the same point he has been making for 21 days. He has claimed to have mediated and brokered the ceasefire; the new thing he has said is about nuclear escalation. He has reiterated his trade and tariffs threat as well... Secretary of State Marco Rubio, VP Vance, and even their Trade Secretary have said this." Ramesh told ANI on Sunday.

The General Secretary in Charge of Communications, AICC, called out the government and claimed that PM Modi is targeting the Congress party instead of Pakistan.

He said, “Our Prime Minister is silent. He has not responded to what President Trump has been saying. He is targeting the Congress party when he should be targeting Pakistan. He should be making sure that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack are caught and killed.”