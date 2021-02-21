Jaishankar arrives in Mauritius on last leg of 2-nation tour
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Mauritius on Sunday on the last leg of his two-nation tour during which he will hold talks with the top leadership of India's strategically key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region.
Jaishankar, who will be in the country for two days, will call on President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth - both of Indian-origin.
"Namaste-Bonsoir Mauritius. Thank FM Alan Ganoo for his warm welcome. Look forward to a fruitful visit," Jaishankar tweeted soon after his arrival here.
He will also meet the minister of foreign affairs, regional integration and international trade and minister for land transport and light rail.
During his visit, Jaishankar will review all aspects of bilateral relations, ongoing implementation of various infrastructure projects being carried out by India in Mauritius, and hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest including India's assistance to Mauritius.
Indian-origin people constitute nearly 70 per cent of the population of Mauritius. Their ancestors were sent there as indentured labourers during the British rule.
Jaishankar arrived here from the Maldives' where he reaffirmed India’s commitment to security and signed a USD 50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with the strategically vital Indian Ocean island nation to boost its maritime capabilities.
He held in-depth talks with the country's top leaders to further cement bilateral ties.
Both Maldives and Mauritius are India’s key maritime neighbors in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy a special place in Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region).
The minister’s visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Mauritius and is expected to lend further momentum to substantive cooperation and robust people to people ties between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi ahead of his visit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed in road accident in Himachal's Mandi, CM announces ₹4 lakh ex-gratia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will soon visit Gujarat to mobilise support for farmers' protest: Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaishankar arrives in Mauritius on last leg of 2-nation tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Maharashtra cases rise, Goa mulls new SOPs, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra gram panchayat elections concludes with 81.78% voting in fourth phase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narrow escape for Kamal Nath, Congress leaders after lift in Indore hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Agriculture minister Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4,070 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths recorded in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi will visit Assam, Bengal on Monday to launch several projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disengagement process with China complete after 9 rounds of talks: Rajnath Singh
- Singh added that China has agreed to withdraw from the territory it has encroached.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid possible Covid resurgence
- The advisory said district administration and police would check and ensure strict observance of Covid-l9 safety protocols.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In poll-bound Bengal, TMC govt reduces petrol, diesel prices by Re 1
- The TMC held three big roadshows in Kolkata on Sunday in protest against hike in fuel prices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers announce series of events to further escalate protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence
- India extended a $50 million line of credit for defence projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor cellular network forces MP minister to climb giant wheel to make calls
- The Ashok Nagar district administration said they held a meeting with cellular companies to map poor network areas and install signal towers accordingly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox