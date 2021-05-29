Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jaishankar, Blinken discuss Covid-19 relief, Quad, Indo-Pacific cooperation

"Secretary of State Antony J Blinken welcomed Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to the Department of State, where he reaffirmed the Administration's commitment to deepening the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Ned Price said in a statement.
ANI | , Washington
UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2021 09:08 AM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speak to the media prior a meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC.(REUTERS)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in Washington and discussed a broad range of issues, including Covid-19 relief, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday (local time).

Quad is a security alliance between India, the US, Japan and Australia. Jaishankar met US Secretary of State, as part of his five-day US visit, the first official trip since President Joe Biden took office in January.

"Productive discussion today with @DrSJaishankar on regional security and economic priorities to include US Covid-19 relief efforts, India-China border situation, and our support for Afghanistan. As friends, we will work together to address these areas of shared concern," Blinken tweeted.

"Secretary Blinken and Jaishankar discussed a broad range of issues, including Covid-19 relief, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, and a shared commitment to combating the climate crisis and enhancing multilateral cooperation, including at the UN Security Council," the statement said.

Earlier, Blinken told reporters the United States and India are "united" in confronting Covid-19.

Both the leaders also discussed regional developments, the coup in Burma, and continuing support for Afghanistan.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar also discussed regional developments, the coup in Burma, and continuing support for Afghanistan. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar pledged to continue their cooperation on shared economic and regional security priorities," the statement added.

