Jaishankar doesn't understand, can say what he wants: Rahul Gandhi on China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again raised questions over India's attitude towards China and said foreign minister S Jaishankar does not understand the China threat. As he was interacting with journalists in London, he said he is okay with India's foreign policy but not with the China situation. He said he had an interaction with the foreign minister. "It was a conversation I had in a committee meeting. I can't comment on that. But he just doesn't understand it. He can keep saying what he wants. But the government is not understanding the actual threat from China. And a lot of commentators said this," Rahul Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi said he has had one interaction with the foreign minister and the foreign minister does not understand the China threat.

"The prime minister simply stating that nobody has entered our territory demonstrates that he does not understand the threat. Because the message to China with that statement is you can do it again. And that message was sent to China by the PM himself," Rahul Gandhi said.

In an interview with the ANI, Jaishankar recently defended India's stand on China and said it was PM Modi who sent soldiers to the LAC and not Rahul Gandhi.

As Rahul Gandhi took another question on China, he said, "With regards to an invasion, we have already been invaded. We have got 2000 square km of our territory that is in the hands of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Prime Minister himself has stated that nobody has entered India, not a single inch of land has been taken and this destroyed our negotiation position because our negotiators are being asked what's the fuss about."

"Your Prime Minister says that no land has been taken. So that's one aspect of it. The other aspect which I keep saying is India needs to be very, very careful with what the Chinese are doing at the border. The Chinese are acting in a hostile manner, in an aggressive manner and we need to be very very careful and I have been stating that again and again, I don't think the penny has dropped in the government. I think there is a risk as you say," Rahul Gandhi said replying to a question.

"The Congress party's policy on China is very clear. We do not accept anybody entering our territory and pushing us around and bullying us. It doesn't matter who they are, that's not acceptable to us and what has happened is that the Chinese entered our territory, killed our soldiers and the prime minister has denied it. That's the problem," he said.

