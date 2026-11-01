Jaishankar meets Russian FM Lavrov in Atlanta, discusses Ukraine, West Asia situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Atlanta, where the two discussed the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Gulf and wider international issues. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on October 30 and 31.

Jaishankar meets Lavrov in Atlanta to discuss Ukraine, Gulf tensions and global issues. (Dr. S. Jaishankar/X)

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Jaishankar shared a photograph with Lavrov on X on Saturday, October 31, confirming the meeting. “Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Gulf situation and multilateral issues with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia,” he wrote.

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The meeting comes as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to divide world leaders and tensions in West Asia raise concerns over energy supplies, shipping routes and regional security.

Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss Ukraine and Gulf tensions

Deep Dive What did S Jaishankar and Sergey Lavrov discuss in Atlanta? The Indian and Russian foreign ministers discussed the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Gulf and wider multilateral issues. They met on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Why did the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta end without a joint communique? G20 members could not reach agreement on several major issues, including the Ukraine war and other international security matters. The United States planned to issue a chairman’s statement instead. What was Jaishankar’s position on resolving international conflicts? Jaishankar said military solutions would not work for global challenges and called for diplomacy to be given a chance. He has also said dialogue and diplomacy are important for resolving international conflicts.

The two foreign ministers discussed the ongoing Ukraine conflict, the Gulf situation and multilateral issues.

India has continued to engage with Russia through high-level diplomatic meetings despite differences between Moscow and Western countries over the war in Ukraine. India has also maintained its position that dialogue and diplomacy are important for resolving international conflicts.

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{{^usCountry}} Jaishankar also called for diplomacy over military action while addressing the G20 gathering. He said military solutions would not work in dealing with global challenges and stressed that diplomacy should be given a chance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaishankar also called for diplomacy over military action while addressing the G20 gathering. He said military solutions would not work in dealing with global challenges and stressed that diplomacy should be given a chance. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Quad Leaders’ Summit to take place in Manila next month, says US Secy of State Marco Rubio

G20 meeting faces divisions over Ukraine war

The meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov took place amid disagreements among G20 members over the Ukraine war and other international security issues.

The two-day gathering in Atlanta was hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Russia's participation also became a point of tension, with several European representatives objecting to appearing alongside Lavrov in the traditional group photograph. Rubio eventually cancelled the group photo.

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The meeting ended without a joint communique as members failed to reach an agreement on several major issues. Instead, the United States planned to issue a chairman's statement outlining the discussions.

Apart from Ukraine, the talks covered energy security, global supply chains, food security and the safety of important shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Also Read: Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on sidelines of G20: 'Took stock of our bilateral cooperation’

Jaishankar also holds Quad meeting in Atlanta

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During his visit, Jaishankar also joined foreign ministers from the United States, Japan and Australia for a Quad meeting hosted by Rubio. The four countries agreed to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, critical minerals, maritime security and other areas.

The ministers announced plans to establish the first-ever Quad Business Leaders' Forum to encourage cooperation between businesses and governments. They also expressed their intention to provide more than $85 million in technical and financial assistance to improve access to trusted artificial intelligence across the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad members also announced plans for the first Sea Dragon 2027 maritime surveillance collaboration initiative.