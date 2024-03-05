Jaishankar says ‘Indian who leaves the country for work opportunities, does with confidence’

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday asserted that the Indians leaving the country to explore work opportunities across the world are confident that the present regime will take care of them even when they are abroad.



Addressing an event in Seoul, the minister said that an Indian who leaves the country does with a confidence that was not seen before. The Indians now have the confidence that “ whatever happens out there, there is a government that will look after them.”



"That's a very big feeling because when we look at the state of the world, more and more Indians will explore global work opportunities," ANI quoted the minister as saying.



The minister's remarks assume significance as the government has actively brought back Indians stranded in other countries embroiled in conflict, not to forget the Ukraine-Russia conflict. The government brought back thousands of Indians stuck in various parts of Ukraine after they were stranded following Russia's invasion in 2022.



Heaping praises on the Indian diaspora, Jaishankar hailed their contribution in strengthening India's relations with other countries. The minister said,"There will be students going abroad. There will be people, you know, blue collar workers. There will be professionals. There will be, you know, people whose talents will be sought by companies across the world. So we have to give them that confidence. And we have shown in 10 years today."



External affairs minister S Jaishankar (File Photo)

“But those who live abroad also know, you know, that there are, that in many ways your hearts and minds are, a large part of it is always in India. So I know, you know, that all of you in different ways, contribute to the progress of our country,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

What is happening at home, the choices we make, the progress we make is very much in your minds. So I want today to both appreciate you as well as share with you that sense of confidence. I think that we are today on the right path, with the right leadership, doing the right thing, going up in the world," he added.