Jaishankar set to visit USA, will represent India at UN General Assembly

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session and participate in ministerial meetings of the Brics and Quad groupings in New York later this month.

Jaishankar is set to visit the US during September 18-28 for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, and other key meetings, the external affairs ministry said on Saturday.

He will lead the Indian delegation for the high-level week at the General Assembly session during September 18-24. The theme for the session is “A watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges”. Jaishankar’s address at the high-level session is scheduled for the forenoon of September 24.

While in New York, Jaishankar will also participate in plurilateral meetings of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad, which includes Australia, Japan and the US, and the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (Brics) grouping.

Jaishankar will join three key trilateral meetings – one with his counterparts from France and Australia, another with his counterparts from France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and yet another with his counterparts from France and Indonesia. This will be the first ministerial meeting of the India-France-UAE mechanism.

He will also participate in meetings of the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) grouping, India-Presidency Pro Tempore CELAC and India-CARICOM. He will also have bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of the G20 and UN Security Council member states.

“In keeping with India’s strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, Jaishankar will be hosting a ministerial meeting of G4 (India, Brazil, Japan, Germany) and participate at the high-level meeting of the L.69 Group on ‘Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council’,” the external affairs ministry said.

The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and small island developing states that are focused on reforming the UN Security Council.

To commemorate and showcase “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, Jaishankar will be addressing a special event with the theme “India@75: Showcasing India-UN partnership in action” on September 24. This event will highlight India’s development journey and contributions to South-South cooperation.

The event is also expected to be addressed by the president of the 77th UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, the foreign ministers of several member states and the UNDP administrator.

Jaishankar will also meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Korosi.

On the completion of the UN General Assembly-related engagements, Jaishankar will visit Washington during September 25-28 for bilateral meetings with American interlocutors.

His programme includes discussions with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, senior members of the US administration, and American business leaders, a roundtable focused on science and technology and interaction with the Indian diaspora.

Jaishankar’s visit will enable a “high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership”, the external affairs ministry said.

