Jamaat-e-Islami brain behind Hizbul Mujahideen and Hurriyat

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), banned by the government for five years, was responsible for the creation of the state’s biggest terror group Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and is the brain behind the formation of the separatist group Hurriyat Conference, a senior government official who did not want to be named said on Friday.

The government is now considering a crackdown on the Hurriyat as well, a second senior official added, asking not to be named.

New Delhi banned JeI (J&K) on Thursday for being “in close touch” with militant outfits and attempting to “escalate a secessionist movement” in Jammu and Kashmir.

The outfit is also accused of providing “ideological” and “logistical support” to separatists and terrorists in the state for anti-national activities, the first official said.

JeI (J&K) has been banned twice earlier, 1975 (for two years) and 1990 (for three). By banning the organization now, the central government wants to send an unambiguous message at multiple levels. For one, it wants to convey that the practice of non-mainstream, undemocratic ideologies have no place in the Indian political system, the first official said.

In addition, security agencies believe that banning of the organisations will also help counter radicalisation of youth in the valley.

“Radicalisation of youth is growing and needs to be countered,” the second official said.

The fact that JeI (J&K) was also actively supporting a regional political party has contributed to the government’s decision to crack down on the group.

JeI (J&K) has a large following in the state, especially in the restive south Kashmir region, the second official said.

Its leaders have all along been challenging the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the Union of India, which makes its secessionist objective amply evident, the first official said.

JeI (J&K) was formed in 1945 as a chapter of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and separated in 1953 due to differences over political ideology with the parent body. It is opposed to participating in the electoral process and has been pursuing the agenda of setting up an independent theocratic Islamic State by destabilizing the government established by law.

A third government official said a sizeable section of Jel (J&K) cadres worked for militant organizations, especially the HM, as overground workers.

Its cadre are actively involved in subversive activities of the HM, the official added.

The presence of the Hizbul Mujahideen in the area of influence of the Jel (J&K) is a clear reflection of the separatist and radical ideology of the latter, the second official said.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 22:47 IST