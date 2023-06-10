Jamia scholar Shoaib Jamai heckled, abused at TV debate; Video viral

A video of television debate panellist Shoaib Jamai being heckled and then asked to leave the programme has gone viral drawing reaction from several political leaders, known faces on television debate. Sharing the viral video, Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "Indian news channels providing better entertainment than OTT platforms." BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said he would not participate in any news channel debate if Shoaib Jamai was also a panelist. "For sometime now this man has been crossing all limits of civility and decency. While I cannot control which TV channel calls him bit but I will not be appearing with the man on any tv debate," Poonawalla said.

Screenshot from the viral video of Jamia scholar Shoaib Jamai being attacked during a television debate.

In one of the viral clips, co-panellist Subuhi Khan and Shoaib Jamai could be seen engaged in a physical fight following which Shoaib Jamai was asked to leave the show.

The television discussion was on a movie '72 Hoorain', directed by Sanjay Puran Singh, which will be released in the theatres on July 7. In a long Twitter post, Shoaib Jamai recounted the incident of the attack and said it was unfortunate and he was abused by the co-panellist but he did not want to blow this matter out of proportion.

Shoaib Jamai, chairman of the India Muslim Foundation, has been drawing flak for his allegedly inciting statements. In one such instance, he said India will transform into Akhand Bharat when 25 crore Muslims from Bangladesh, 25 crore from Pakistan and 25 crore for India would unite. He clarified that his intention was not to make any hate speech against the Hindu.

