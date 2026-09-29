Jamia student suspended for five days over protest, AISA demands revocation

The Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended a PhD student for five days for allegedly participating in an unauthorised gathering at the university's central canteen and "inciting" students to breach discipline.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) demanded immediate revocation of the action. (PTI)

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The action followed a protest on September 28 against the recent eviction of hostel residents, particularly women hostellers, the All India Students' Association (AISA) said and demanded immediate revocation of the action.

According to a show-cause notice issued by the university's Chief Proctor, the PhD (Sociology) student was suspended with immediate effect from September 28 till October 2 and barred from entering the university campus during the period.

The notice alleged that the student participated in an "unauthorised gathering" at the central canteen on September 28 and delivered a speech while giving publicity to what the university termed "misleading accounts and rumours" among students. It further alleged that his actions incited other students to breach discipline.

The university said the gathering, held at around 5 pm, disrupted the routine functioning of the north campus and affected teaching, learning and research activities in nearby classrooms, laboratories and libraries.

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{{^usCountry}} The notice also cited provisions of the university's ordinances on student discipline and directed the student to explain "why a higher punishment should not be imposed by the Discipline Committee". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notice also cited provisions of the university's ordinances on student discipline and directed the student to explain "why a higher punishment should not be imposed by the Discipline Committee". {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement, AISA's Jamia unit condemned the suspension and alleged that the student had been targeted for speaking in solidarity with women students and raising issues concerning hostel accommodation and living conditions.

The student organisation questioned the university's action, saying the protest had raised concerns over the distribution of hostel accommodation, the living conditions of residents and the quality of food being served in hostels.

AISA also alleged that the administration's action was contrary to the right to peaceful protest and referred to a Delhi High Court order concerning students' right to protest.

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The student organisation said it would continue its protest until the suspension was withdrawn and also raised broader concerns over what it described as an "ongoing suspension raj" at Jamia.

The university notice states that the administration had designated an area near Gate No. 18 as the place for students to congregate and express themselves within a democratic framework, and alleged that the September 28 gathering at the Central Canteen violated those directions.

A university official said, "Students can protest at the designated spot, but they cannot disrupt classes and regular academic routine. As far as the eviction of women hostellers goes, hostel rooms are allotted according to merit as per the university rules and the students concerned could not meet the eligibility criteria."

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