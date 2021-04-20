Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir administration enforces new curbs to tackle rising Covid-19 cases
Jammu and Kashmir administration enforces new curbs to tackle rising Covid-19 cases

These steps were taken by the administration after the Union territory’s daily Covid-19 tally crossed 1500 in the last 2 days
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a Kashmiri woman to test for COVID-19 as her family members watch in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 15, 2021. India's two largest cities imposed stringent restrictions on movement and one planned to use hotels and banquet halls to treat coronavirus patients amid a devastating surge that is straining a fragile health system. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)(AP)

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration has imposed a fresh set of curbs to restrict the spread of Covid-19 in the Union territory. The office of Lieutenant-Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has issued the new guidelines for public transportation, and public places like shopping complexes, bazars, malls, and extended a previously imposed night curfew.

Curbs on public transport

Public transportation services, including matador, minibuses, buses plying in Jammu & Kashmir shall be permitted to operate at 50% of its authorised seating capacity. The district superintendents of police have been tasked with ensuring compliance to this effect.

Curbs on public places

Only 50% shops in market complexes, bazaars, and malls within the municipal limits or urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis, operating in a rotation system.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha directed the district magistrates to devise a mechanism to implement this in consultation with local market associations, if possible. “District magistrates of all districts shall devise a mechanism to implement this, preferably in consultation with local market associations,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Night curfew

Night curfew, which was in force in eight districts from 10pm to 6am, will be extended to all municipal / urban local body limits of all the 20 districts of J&K.

Sinha had held a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation, following which decision was taken to suspend in-person classes at schools, colleges, and universities till May 15. Sinha also asked officials to test all incoming travellers and restrict public gatherings.

All these steps were taken by the administration after the Union territory’s daily Covid-19 tally crossed 1500 in the last 2 days. J&K recorded a total of 1,516 new cases of Covid-19 on April 19, and 6 deaths, with Jammu district recording the highest number of cases at 768, followed by Kashmir at 748.

