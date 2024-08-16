Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls: What was the delimitation exercise? Explained

Jammu and Kashmir is set to have its first assembly elections in six years as the Election Commission is set to announce the dates for the newly formed union territory today. The primary reason for undertaking delimitation is to split the two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Assembly polls may take place in Jammu and Kashmir soon, after six years of no elected government. (PTI)

From state to union territory, Jammu and Kashmir has undergone several changes that could impact the assembly polls - namely delimitation.

To put it simply, delimitation is a process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies.

After the abrogation of Section 370, the splitting of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate union territories, required a delimitation process to be carried out. In order to reorganise the state into a union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the boundaries of constituencies would change.

Delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir

The primary reason for undertaking delimitation is to clearly bifurcate the two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Delimitation was carried out as per two laws - the Delimitation Act, 2002, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act of 2019.

In March 2020, a three member Delimitation Commission was formed, with retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as the chairperson. The former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra, and the State Election Commissioner for Jammu and Kashmir, K.K. Sharma, were the other members.

The commission presented their final delimitation report on May 5, 2022. Their suggestions, such as adding six more assembly constituencies to Jammu and one more to Kashmir.

Based on population data from the 2011 census, the commission changed and re-made constituencies based on population demographics. In two years, they visited Jammu and Kashmir twice, and held meetings with public stakeholders, political representatives and regional leaders.

The cultural and geographical diversity in the region, became one of the crucial hurdles to overcome while reorganising constituencies.

Division of seats in Jammu and Kashmir

Previously, Jammu and Kashmir had 87 constituencies and now it has 90. Out of these 90, 47 are part of the Kashmir region and 43 are part of the Jammu region. There are also 24 seats, apart from the 90 seats, which are reserved for Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

18 assembly constituencies are a part of each of the parliamentary constituencies in the union territory and nine assembly constituencies have been reserved for scheduled tribes. There were also seven reserved for scheduled castes.

These changes have also necessitated different names being given to certain constituencies such as - naming Tangmarg as Gulmarg, Zoonimar as Zaidibal, Sonwar as Lal Chowk, Padder as Padder-Nagseni, Kathua North as Jasrota, Kathua South as Kathua, Khour as Chhamb, Mahore as Gulabhgarh, Darhal as Budhal etc.

Tehsils also shifted from one assembly constituency to the other as they fell within their boundaries.

The final order was implemented on May 20, 2022, and in 2024 Jammu and Kashmir participated in Lok Sabha polls from newly organised parliamentary constituencies.

The supreme court has also ordered the ECI to ensure that assembly polls take place in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, 2024.

This will be Jammu and Kashmir's first time voting as a union territory and it's first time forming government after six years.