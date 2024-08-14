Doda encounter: Indian Army captain killed, 4 terrorists believed to be gunned down; operations on

A captain of the Indian Army from the 48 Rashtriya Rifles was killed, and four terrorists were believed to be gunned down during an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday. Doda encounter: Indian Army captain killed in J-K, operations underway(Representational image)

According to officials, the captain was leading the charge at Shivgarh Dhar in Assar in Doda.

The encounter broke out around 7:30 am in a thickly forested area during a cordon and search operation (CASO) launched by a joint team to track down a group of foreign terrorists hiding in the Shivgarh-Assar belt, reported PTI, citing officials. The terrorists, who are holed up in a riverine in Assar, crossed into Doda from a forest near Patnitop in adjacent Udhampur district after a brief exchange of fire with the security forces.

The encounter first began around 6 pm in Udhampur on Tuesday. It was paused after a while and a cordon was established overnight, officials said.

However, the search operation resumed on Wednesday.

The security forces have recovered four blood-soaked rucksacks and M-4 carbines from the encounter site.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on August 10, two soldiers and a civilian were killed during a gunfight between the terrorists and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter had broke out during a joint operation launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF.

Rajnath Singh holds meeting on rising terror incidents in J&K

On Wednesday morning, defence minister Rajnath Singh convened a meeting on the rising terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the 78th Independence Day.

According to officials, defence secretary Giridhar Aramane, national security advisor Ajit Doval, army chief general Upendra Dwivedi, director general of military operations-Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and heads of the security-related agencies attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, security forces across the union territory have been placed on high alert ahead of Independence Day to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)