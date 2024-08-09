 Shot fired outside pvt hospital: Two held after encounter in Karnal, one hurt - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shot fired outside pvt hospital: Two held after encounter in Karnal, one hurt

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 10, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Following the encounter that took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Karnal, police arrested Rishi, alias Golu, and Jashan, alias Jaswinder, both natives of Yamunanagar district

Two days after a shot was allegedly fired in the air outside a private hospital in Karnal following a ransom call to its owner by a man identifying himself as a gangster, the CIA-1 of Karnal police on Friday said they have arrested two men after an overnight encounter.

One accused in custody of police in Karnal. (HT Photo)
One accused in custody of police in Karnal. (HT Photo)

Following the encounter that took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police arrested Rishi, alias Golu, and Jashan, alias Jaswinder, both natives of Yamunanagar district. Police said two illegal pistols, two magazines, five pieces of ammunition, two cartridges and a bike used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

SP Mohit Handa said Rishi, who fired a shot outside the hospital, received a leg injury and was admitted to a civil hospital for treatment, while Jashan was presented before a court and taken into six days of remand.

A fresh case was registered against them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Shot fired outside pvt hospital: Two held after encounter in Karnal, one hurt
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On