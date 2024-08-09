Shot fired outside pvt hospital: Two held after encounter in Karnal, one hurt

Two days after a shot was allegedly fired in the air outside a private hospital in Karnal following a ransom call to its owner by a man identifying himself as a gangster, the CIA-1 of Karnal police on Friday said they have arrested two men after an overnight encounter. One accused in custody of police in Karnal. (HT Photo)

Following the encounter that took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police arrested Rishi, alias Golu, and Jashan, alias Jaswinder, both natives of Yamunanagar district. Police said two illegal pistols, two magazines, five pieces of ammunition, two cartridges and a bike used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

SP Mohit Handa said Rishi, who fired a shot outside the hospital, received a leg injury and was admitted to a civil hospital for treatment, while Jashan was presented before a court and taken into six days of remand.

A fresh case was registered against them.