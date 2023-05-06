Army temporarily grounds ALH Dhruv fleet after chopper crash in J&K: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 06, 2023 11:57 AM IST

The sources said the ALH Dhruv choppers with the Navy and the Coast Guard are undergoing technical checks.

The Army has grounded the entire fleet of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv following the crash of one of the choppers in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, military sources said.

Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday. (PTI)

An ALH Dhruv with three people on board crashed following a "hard landing" in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Also Read| Technician dies, pilot, co-pilot injured in army chopper crash at Kishtwar

A technician was killed and two pilots were injured in the incident.

As a precautionary measure, the ALH Dhruv fleet has been temporarily grounded, the sources said.

The Navy and the Coast Guard had grounded their respective ALH Dhruv fleets in March following two similar incidents involving the platform.

The sources said the ALH Dhruv choppers with the Navy and the Coast Guard are undergoing technical checks.

The helicopters which have been cleared in the scrutiny process are flying now, said a source.

The Indian Air Force operates around 70 ALH Dhruv.

