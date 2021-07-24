Jammu and Kashmir man arrested 25 yrs after he was booked in arms case

A 50-year-old man has been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla 25 years after he was booked and declared an absconder under the Arms Act over four grenades allegedly recovered from his possession, police said on Friday.

“In continuation to stringent actions against absconders, Baramulla Police have arrested an absconder who was evading his arrest since 1997,” the police said in a statement.

The man has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Lone, who was produced before a court and sent to jail.

The statement said the case was registered against him and another person in February 1997 over the recovery of the grenades. It added during the trial, the accused was declared an absconder.

Deputy police superintendent (Baramulla) Syed Sajjad Bukhari said Lone was arrested initially in 1997 and got bail. “During the trial, he went absconding and police have been looking for him,” he said. “This is an old case, and police have to look for records about the other person involved in the case. If he too is absconding, then he will also be arrested.”