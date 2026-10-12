Suspected IED blast rocks village along LoC in J&K's Poonch; casualties reported

A powerful blast rocked a forward village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday.
The security in the region was heightened as officials suspected that an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded, news agency PTI reported.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
While casualties were reported in the incident, the details were not known immediately. The incident took place in Satwal-Naki area near the zero line when a group of people were moving along the Line of Control on the Pakistan side.
It is also unclear whether the group comprised suspected terrorists attempting to cross the LoC, or Pakistan security personnel patrolling the area, officials said.
The circumstances leading to the explosion were yet to be ascertained till last reported.
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Suspected IED blast rocks village along LoC in J&K's Poonch; casualties reported
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks