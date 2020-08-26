e-paper
Home / India News / Jammu Srinagar National Highway remains blocked due to landslide, clearance work underway

Jammu Srinagar National Highway remains blocked due to landslide, clearance work underway

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44 is still blocked, clearance work is going on,” J-K Police tweeted. Earlier on August 21, the highway was blocked due to landslides between Ramban and Ramsu.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:59 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Srinagar
Clearance work in underway in the area.
Clearance work in underway in the area. (PTI file photo)
         

The Jammu Srinagar National Highway (NHW-44) continued to remain blocked on Wednesday as clearance work following landslide and heavy rains is underway in the area, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44 is still blocked, clearance work is going on,” J-K Police tweeted.

Earlier on August 21, the highway was blocked due to landslides between Ramban and Ramsu.

Meanwhile, rain lashes several parts of Gandhinagar area in Jammu.

According to police, the overnight rainfall had aggravated the situation due to which the shooting stones blocked the road at Panthial, Trishul Mod, Marog, Monkey Mod, Iron shed Digdol, Anokhy Fall and Battery Chashma.

Also, a flood-like situation has prevailed in Rajouri district as Saktoh and Dharhali rivers are overflowing following heavy rainfall in the region.

