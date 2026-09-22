Jammu woman found hanging at home, 3 arrested as family alleges murder by husband and in-laws

Amid allegations of foul play, the last rites of a 40-year-old woman, who was found hanging at her residence in R S Pura sector, were performed on the lawn of her home by agitated people instead of at the cremation ground, officials said on Tuesday.

Policemen at the spot where villagers organised a protest in Sai Sardari village of the RS Pura sector in Jammu district (HT photo)

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The woman, who is a resident of Sai Sardari village of Arnia and mother of two minor children, was found hanging in her room on Monday, leading to protests by her parents and villagers who alleged that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws.

Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Anna Sinha said three people have been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of Devi. Police, however, have yet to identify the arrested accused.

A six-member medical board has conducted the postmortem, and the exact cause of death will be established after the report, the officer said at a press conference.

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{{^usCountry}} The agitated people tried to ransack the house on Monday, but the heavy police deployment maintained order and foiled their attempt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agitated people tried to ransack the house on Monday, but the heavy police deployment maintained order and foiled their attempt. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the body of the woman was brought to her home after postmortem and cremated on the lawn of her house as part of the villagers' protest.

SP Headquarters said the police acted swiftly in the case and arrested three people within an hour,

"No one will be spared...statements (of those arrested) are being recorded at police stations, and the investigation will proceed as per law," Sinha said.

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Sinha, at the presser, also appealed to women to approach the police and register an FIR in case of any harassment at their marital homes.

Sinha urged women facing an emergency to dial 112, saying the call is recorded at the police control room and transferred to the nearest police station, following which an emergency response vehicle can be dispatched.