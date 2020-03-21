‘Janta Curfew’ and how states are implementing it- All you need to know

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 22:24 IST

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the ‘Janta Curfew’, the Central government has asked all states to ensure its success to break the chain of transmissions of coronavirus that has killed 4 people so far and infected a record number of people on Saturday to take the total number to 278. All the states have also announced several precautionary steps to prevent people from coming out of their homes on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm, the duration of the voluntary curfew.

While emergency services will remain open in all states, it is important to know the key restrictions that will remain in force.

DELHI

Restrictions imposed on gatherings of more than five people in the capital. Delhi Metro services will remain suspended for the whole day and will be available between 6 am-8 am on Monday only for people involved in essential services.

50 per cent buses in the national capital will not function tomorrow. A complete ban on the movement of buses on Sunday has not been implemented keeping in mind possible emergency requirements.

Autos and taxis will also be off the roads in the national capital as several unions have extended support to ‘Janta Curfew’.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to people to discontinue their morning walks in the view of coronavirus outbreak.

Major markets like Cannaught place, Chandni Chowk will remain shut.

MAHARASHTRA

Mumbai monorail will be closed and so will be Mumbai Metro One that operates on 11.4 km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor.

The Central Railway will cancel all of its 120 outstation train services between 4 am and 10 pm on Sunday.

A total of 1106 local trains will be operated on all four railway lines Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)- Kalyan, CSMT- Panvel, Panvel - Thane and Nerul- Belapur of the Central Railway on Sunday. The Western Railway will operate 800 local train services on Sunday owing to the ‘Janata curfew’.

The state government is also mulling to allow only those employees who are related to essential services in the local trains in Mumbai to prevent crowding,

Public places of recreation and entertainment like cinemas, malls, parks, clubs will remain closed.

UTTAR PRADESH

Metro trains all over the state including in Lucknow and Noida will not operate. Bus services run by the state transport and city bus services will be closed from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm.

The Muzaffarnagar district jail authorities will not let visitors meet inmates during ‘Janta curfew’.

Public places for entertainment and recreation either shut down or people advised to stay away.

TAMIL NADU

Bus and metro rail services in the state will be suspended on Sunday. Private transport operators and owners of mini-buses too have been asked to extend support and not operate their vehicles.

Liquor shops in the state will remain close on March 22, in view of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed ‘Janta curfew’.

Further, the state government has already closed all the parks, gyms, malls, cinema theatre till March 31.

GUJARAT

Apart from the restrictions on people’s movement and transport for ‘Janata Curfew’, the state government is reported to have taken a decision to lockdown Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara till March 25. Grocery stores, dairy and medical shops to remain open.

TELANGANA

Telangana has extended the Janta Curfew to a 24-hour shutdown from 6 am Sunday. While emergency services, including medical, fire services and electricity will be open, others, including shops, malls and other commercial establishments have been asked to close down voluntarily.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses would not operate for 24 hours and buses from other states would be stopped at the borders.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail would be closed but five trains have been kept on standby to attend to any emergency.

HARYANA

State transport buses will not ply on the roads and public places for entertainment like restaurants, cinemas, malls etc will remain closed. However, establishments providing essential services, such as grocery shops, petrol pumps, medicine shops, will remain open in the state during ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday.

KARNATAKA

Bengaluru police has warned people that action will be taken under certain sections of law if they venture out unnecessarily on Sunday during ‘Janta Curfew’. People have been asked to not venture out even for a walk to contain the spread of the virus.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Curfew-like restrictions on the movement and assembly of people will be imposed in Kashmir on Sunday to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

HIMACHAL PRADESH

State transport buses have been suspended and all the inter-state contract carriage has been suspended from midnight of March 21 till further orders.

NORTH EAST

12 airports in the North-East region that fall under the essential services category will continue to be functional on Sunday during ‘Janta Curfew’ and domestic flights will keep operating.

UTTARAKHAND

Medical professionals and others engaged in providing essential services will remain exempt from the curfew.

BIHAR

Bus services, restaurants, banquet halls will remain shut. Over 4000 temples have also been ordered to stay closed to avoid gathering of people to offer prayers.

CHHATTISGARH

All government offices in Chhattisgarh, except those providing essential and emergency services, to remain shut till March 31.