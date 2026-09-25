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Jantar Mantar news LIVE: Several protesters seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's arrest over ‘dissent’ row detained

By Aryan Mudgal
Sep 25, 2026, 19:42:55 IST

Jantar Mantar news live updates: Protesters seeking the arrest and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar were reportedly detained by the Delhi Police during a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday. TMC MP Mahua Moitra also joined the demonstration in the national capital.

Jantar Mantar news LIVE: Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) shout slogans and hold placards during a protest outside Jantar Mantar, demanding immediate action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi. (ANI)
Jantar Mantar news LIVE: Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) shout slogans and hold placards during a protest outside Jantar Mantar, demanding immediate action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi. (ANI)

Jantar Mantar news live updates: Several protesters seeking the arrest and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were reportedly detained by the Delhi Police during a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday. TMC MP Mahua Moitra also joined the demonstration in the national capital....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 25 Sept 2026, 07:41:09 PM IST

    Jantar Mantar news LIVE: Protesters seeking Kumar's arrest at Jantar Mantar detained

    Jantar Mantar news LIVE: The Delhi Police detained several protesters at Jantar Mantar on Friday who were demanding the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, organisers told news agency PTI.

    A senior police officer said the protesters had not sought permission for the demonstration, the report said.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 07:15:48 PM IST

    Jantar Mantar news LIVE: Congress youth wing demands CEC's resignation

    Jantar Mantar news LIVE: Indian Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the Election Commission on Friday, wearing masks showing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's face and walking with their hands tied in chains.

    They called for Kumar's resignation and sought an independent probe into allegations concerning the functioning of the poll panel.

    Led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, the protesters marched from the youth wing's office on Raisina Road towards the Election Commission headquarters. They raised slogans and carried posters and banners calling for accountability from the CEC.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 07:05:09 PM IST

    Protests against CEC LIVE: Cops use water cannons at Bihar Congress workers, RJD burns effigies

    Protests against CEC LIVE: Congress workers marched towards the Election Commission office in Patna on Friday, calling for the arrest of Gyanesh Kumar. Police stopped the march using water cannons and barricades.

    During the nearly half-kilometre march, Congress workers shouted slogans against Kumar, sought his resignation and alleged that the Election Commission was "compromised".

    The RJD separately held protests across the state over the issue and burnt effigies of Gyanesh Kumar.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:55:30 PM IST

    Jantar Mantar news LIVE: CJP threatens nationwide protest on October 2

    Jantar Mantar news LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said it will launch nationwide protests from October 2 if Kumar does not resign by Saturday.

    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that the protest would begin in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti and then spread to cities across India.

    “If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India,” Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:50:28 PM IST

    Jantar Mantar news LIVE: Youth Congress marches to Jantar Mantar

    Jantar Mantar news LIVE: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) marched from Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday, calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

    The demonstration came as Congress protests against the Election Commission spread across several states.

    The march was part of the Congress' nationwide campaign over the functioning of the Election Commission and its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:43:46 PM IST

    Jantar Mantar news LIVE: Mahua Moitra joins protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

    Jantar Mantar news LIVE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra joined the protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday, where demonstrators were calling for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to resign.

    Addressing reporters at the protest, Moitra alleged that Kumar was "a criminal" and "needs to be prosecuted". She also called for his resignation.

    "Gyanesh Kumar is a criminal and he needs to be prosecuted. He needs to resign", she said. Moitra also said the presence of police would not deter the protesters. "The police is going to stop the protestors... The SIR process has to stop," she told news agency ANI.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:34:44 PM IST

    Jantar Mantar news LIVE: Protests against ECI rock Delhi, several detained

    Jantar Mantar news LIVE: Several protesters seeking the arrest and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were reportedly detained by Delhi Police during a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

    The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) marched from Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar, calling for Kumar's resignation. The Delhi unit of the All India Students' Association (AISA) also held a protest at Jantar Mantar.

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