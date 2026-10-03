Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Kapil Sibal, Prashant Bhushan join AISA's Neha Bora, Section 163 in force in New Delhi

Addressing supporters, Bora said the protesters would return the next day and asked them to rest and regain their energy before gathering again at Jantar Mantar.

“They are using thousands of police personnel to save that one man”, she said, referring to the security arrangements around the protest and reiterating the demand for Kumar’s resignation.

Bora also said Friday’s mobilisation was not limited to Delhi and that the protest would continue to spread across the country.

Meanwhile, Political activist Yogendra Yadav also announced his participation in the next round of protests. In a post on X, he wrote, “Jantar Mantar 2.0 Continues…We meet again today. 3 October” at 1 pm at Jantar Mantar.

The protests are centred on allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Around 1,000 detained across Delhi

Around 1,000 people were detained across Delhi on Friday as police and security forces stopped protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar for the proposed demonstration.

The protest had been called for 11am by the AAP, AISA, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and other student and youth organisations.

Nearly 750 people were detained from areas around Jantar Mantar, while another 400 were detained from other parts of Delhi during the day. Around 200 people were also placed under house arrest in the morning. Those picked up from the streets were taken in buses arranged by the Delhi Police to different police stations.

Among those detained were former Delhi chief minister and senior AAP leader Atishi, AISA president Neha Bora and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav. Several other AAP leaders, civil society activists, members of left-backed student organisations and Congress youth wing workers were also detained.

More than 5,000 security personnel were deployed in and around Jantar Mantar to prevent protesters from reaching the site.