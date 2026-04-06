Japanese tourist harassed by five men near Jaigarh fort in Jaipur

Jaipur : A Japanese tourist was allegedly sexually harassed by five men near Jaipur's Jaigrah fort on Monday morning, police said, adding that the suspects fled after the incident. Representational image.

“The incident took place at around 8 am on Monday when she was heading towards the Ganeshji temple in Jaigarh fort. Soon after the incident, she started screaming and the accused ran away,” Gotam Dotsara, Amer police station house officer, said,

The Japanese national reached Jaipur three days ago and on Monday morning went for a tour to the fort. "She was walking towards the temple and from there she was supposed to reach the fort at the hilltop. The five men stopped her at a desolated area near the temple and harassed her," said Dotasra.

"The woman immediately informed a guard about the incident who helped her reach the nearby police station. She lodged a complaint against the five men at the Amer police station," the officer added.

The police have collected CCTV footage of the five men walking down the hill after the incident.

"However, they are still absconding. Our team is searching for them. The woman has been sent back to her hotel safely. We are ensuring her protection in the city. Further probe is underway," he said.