Jayalalitha death case: Many problems in probe panel report, says CM

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday said the one-man commission probing former chief minister J Jayalalitha’s death began to function properly only after the DMK formed the government and a report that was submitted after five years of working on August 27 has pointed to “many problems”.

“There are many problems that I cannot reveal now,” said Stalin. “It will be tabled the report in the legislative assembly. We will be transparent and not keep the report with just ourselves and take action. Action will be taken via the legislative assembly.”

Stalin made these remarks while attending a wedding in Coimbatore district.

The justice Arumughasamy (retd) commission report recommends that the DMK-led government probe Jayalaithaa’s closest confidante Sasikala, who lived with her, former chief secretary Rama Mohana Rao, former health minister C Vijaybhaskar and a few others.

The state cabinet discussed the voluminous 600-page report on Monday and decided that it will consult with legal experts on the report recommending that they order an investigation against the big names.

Stalin said the circumstances surrounding Jayalalaithaa’s death had always been suspenseful. “But we didn’t say that, they (AIADMK) did because of their internal problems.”

Stalin recalled how O Panneerselvam (OPS), who officiated through Jayalalithaa’s illness, resigned as CM to make way for Sasikala but then revolted by going to her memorial on the Marina beach.

“He (OPS) said he was speaking to her spirit. He meditated. He asked for justice. He said there is a mystery in her death,” Stalin said, adding to pacify OPS, then CM Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) appointed the commission for the two AIADMK leaders to merge.

“For the sake of it he appointed the commission. You all know how many years the commission functioned. They did just for namesake. At that time, we gave our word that when we come to power, the commission will function properly and necessary action will be taken. Five days ago, he submitted the report to us.”

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Chennai’s Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016 and was there for 75 days till she passed away on December 5 that year. The secrecy on her hospital stay led to several controversies and conspiracy theories so Apollo took the case to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had, on November 30, 2021, agreed to Apollo Hospital’s plea to direct the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to assist the Arumughaswamy commission.

On August 20, the AIIMS medical board released a three-page report concluding that Jayalalithaa was given correct medical treatment and there have been no errors.

The AIADMK has remained mum on the issue after both the reports were released and leaders did not respond to HT’s calls for a response on Stalin’s statement.

