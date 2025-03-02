Union minister Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday said that the “forward-looking” National Education Policy mandates that the youth of the country be educated to rise above language and regional boundaries. Jayant hails NEP as progressive, forward-looking

The Rashtriya Lok Dal leader was speaking at the launch of the Swavalambini programme of the central government which aims to equip women in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana with skills, mentorship, and resources to create and lead their ventures.

“The four higher education institutions from these two states including CCSU, Meerut; Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi; University of Hyderabad, (UoH); and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad, showed willingness to be a part of the programme and hence they were selected,” an official from the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) said.

“The country has received a forward-looking, and progressive National Education Policy. This policy mandates that we educate the youth to advance the National Mission, rising above language and regional boundaries... We look forward to introducing a curriculum with AI related courses in schools and colleges, to create awareness and upskill the youth of our country,” the Union minister of state (independent charge) entrepreneurship and development said.

Speaking about Swavalambini pogramme, which is being implemented by the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBD) of the ministry of skills in partnership with NITI Aayog, Chaudhary said it is an initiative aimed at empowering young women with the skills and confidence needed to establish their own businesses.

“We want to move beyond programmes that enlist women as beneficiaries of the schemes, we want to move to women-led development initiatives and this is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conceptualisation as well. Women’s participation is crucial for India’s progress... Women’s empowerment is not just an economic necessity but a social transformation. When a woman is empowered, she uplifts her family, her community, and the entire nation,” he added.

Swavalambini aims to establish a structured and stage-wise entrepreneurial journey for young women, the ministry said in a statement. The programme will take participants through awareness-building, skill development, mentorship, and funding support.

A total of 600 female students from four HEIs—including CCSU, Meerut; Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi; University of Hyderabad, (UoH); and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad, will participate in the program. Out of these, 300 will receive intensive training, leading to the creation of 30 women-led enterprises.

“A selection committee has been formed with members from NITI Aayog, MSDE and its autonomous institute NIESBD. A total of 600 students will be evaluated by the committee through a formal interview process and an aptitude test. The programme will begins with an Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP), a two-day workshop designed to introduce around 600 female students to fundamental entrepreneurial concepts, market opportunities, and essential business skills. After their EAP completions, 300 students will undergo Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP), a 40-hour training initiative for 300 selected students. The EDP covers critical aspects of business development, finance access, market linkages, compliance, and legal support,” said a MSDE official.

The selected 300 students will also receive a six-month mentorship and handholding support system to help them transform their ideas into 30 sustainable business ventures.

“The 30 women-led enterprises will be 30 unique business ideas. A business idea or business plan may be developed by an individual student or a group of students from the cohort,” the official cited above added.

The programme also includes a Faculty Development Programme (FDP), where faculty members from participating HEIs will undergo a five-day training session to equip themselves with the necessary skills to mentor and guide aspiring women entrepreneurs within their institutions.

Meanwhile, National Skill Development Council (NSDC) signed an MoUs with CCSU, Meerut for setting up of a state-of-the-art Centre of Future Skills, under NSDC Academy at Meerut-based state university aiming to empower youth in new technology courses like Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT) healthcare and paramedical, and languages.

This partnership aims to provide hands-on training in high-demand sectors, integrating skill-based programmes with academic courses to enhance employability, the council said in a statement. Part of NSDC’s nationwide initiative to establish 50 Centre of Future Skills nation-wide, the centre in Meerut will equip students with Industry 4.0 skills, integrating academics with practical training, certifications, and industry engagement.

“Now students will be able to study valuable minor courses of duration between teo months to one year in the areas of AI, ML, waste management and new technologies offered by Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Management (IIMs),” Choudhary told media after the event.

Sports Physical Education Fitness & Leisure Skills Council (SPEFL-SC) also signed an MoU with CCSU to establish a manufacturing-cum-training facility in badminton racket and shuttlecock production, with product design and marketing support and market access facilitated through sports retail networks, government supplies, and platforms like Amazon. MoU is aimed at empowering 600 women candidates from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the training facility.

The facility at the university campus will be set up by SPEFL-SC under the HDFC sports rise project funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Choudhary said Meerut is known for exporting sports equipments. “The manufacturing will further empower woken who are part of SHGs by providing them training,” he added.