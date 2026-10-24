JDU expels Mokama MLA Anant Singh from party for 6 years, days after controversial remarks spark row

Defying, insulting, working against party's candidate - What JD(U) said
In an official statement, the JD(U)accused Mokama MLA Singh of repeatedly defying party directives, using derogatory language against its top leadership, and campaigning for another party's candidate.
The party, in a statement, noted, "For the past few days, Mr Anant Kumar Singh, MLA (Mokama), has been continuously defying party directives, using indecorous and insulting language against the top leadership, and working against the party's candidate in the recently concluded Legislative Council elections while campaigning in favour of a candidate from another party."
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
JD(U) has also recommended to the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly that the leader's membership as an MLA be cancelled under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
JD(U) has also recommended to the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly that the leader's membership as an MLA be cancelled under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.
{{/usCountry}}
"In view of these actions, his primary membership of the Janata Dal (United) is cancelled with immediate effect, and he is expelled from the party for the next six years. The party also recommends to the Hon’ble Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly that his membership as a member of the Assembly be cancelled immediately under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India," the official statement of JD(U) added.
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/JDU expels Mokama MLA Anant Singh from party for 6 years, days after controversial remarks spark row
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks