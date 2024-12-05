Jharkhand: 6 JMM, 4 Congress MLAs take oath as ministers in CM Soren-led cabinet

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders Deepak Birua, Ramdas Soren, Congress MLAs Radhakrishna Kishore and Irfan Ansari were among the newly elected members of legislative assembly who took oath on Thursday to become a part of the council of ministers in the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president and CM Hemant Soren. (ANI)

Stephen Marandi took oath as pro-tem speaker of Jharkhand assembly.

The 11 MLAs who took oath on Thursday are: Congress leaders Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Radhakrishna Kishore, Irfan Ansari, and Deepika Pandey Singh; JMM's Deepak Birua, Hafizul Hasan, Yogendra Prasad, Ramdas Soren, Sudivya Kumar and Chamra Lind; and RJD MLA Sanjay Prasad Yadav.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath to ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

Marandi, a senior JMM MLA, was appointed pro-tem Speaker of the assembly after Soren took oath as the chief minister on November 28.

Jharkhand election results

The JMM-led alliance, last month, stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-headed NDA managed to bag 24.

After Soren took oath on November 28, it was also decided that an assembly session would be held from December 9-12.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as a surprise element in the assembly elections with its candidates winning in four of the six seats where the party contested. In 2019, the RJD managed to win only the Chatra seat where Satyanand Bhokta had won.

The JMM contested 43 seats and won 34, the highest-ever constituencies bagged by the party in assembly polls. The Congress got 16, RJD 4 and the CPI (ML) Liberation secured 2 in the INDIA bloc.

The BJP contested 68 seats, won 21 and emerged as the second-largest party in the assembly.