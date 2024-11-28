Hemant Soren's dig at BJP ahead of oath ceremony in Jharkhand: ‘Whenever they try to silence us…’

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren on Thursday asserted that unity was the biggest weapon of the people in the state and that they can “neither be divided nor silenced” ahead of his swearing-in as chief minister. Acting CM Hemant Soren will take oath today at a ceremony in Morabadi ground(Office of the Home Minister of I)

In a post on social media platform X, Hemant Soren, who will take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand, said, “ Let there be no doubt about it - our unity is our biggest weapon. We can neither be divided nor silenced. Whenever they push us back, we move forward.”

Hemant Soren also seemingly took a dig at the BJP-led NDA alliance, which lost the Jharkhand assembly election, saying, “Whenever they try to silence us, our voice of rebellion, revolution grows louder because we are Jharkhandis, and Jharkhandis do not bow down.”

The JMM leader will take oath as chief minister of the state in a ceremony at Morabadi Ground, which will be attended by several top political leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The acting chief minister stated that today was a historic day, celebrating the collective struggle of theJharkhandi people for justice and the ‘abua’ (self-governance) government they voted for, carrying forward the movement of revolutionaries such as Birsa Munda and Amar Shaheed.

“Today is not about political victory, today is the day to reiterate our struggle for social justice, the daily battle to strengthen social unity. Today also tells us that the great people of Jharkhand are standing together amidst the increasing pressure on democracy,” he said, signing off as ‘your Hemant’.