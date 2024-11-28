Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hemant Soren's dig at BJP ahead of oath ceremony in Jharkhand: ‘Whenever they try to silence us…’

ByHT News Desk
Nov 28, 2024 12:11 PM IST

The 49-year-old JMM leader, Hemant Soren, is set to take oath as chief minister at a grand ceremony in Ranc at 4pm

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren on Thursday asserted that unity was the biggest weapon of the people in the state and that they can “neither be divided nor silenced” ahead of his swearing-in as chief minister.

Acting CM Hemant Soren will take oath today at a ceremony in Morabadi ground(Office of the Home Minister of I)
Acting CM Hemant Soren will take oath today at a ceremony in Morabadi ground(Office of the Home Minister of I)

In a post on social media platform X, Hemant Soren, who will take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand, said, “ Let there be no doubt about it - our unity is our biggest weapon. We can neither be divided nor silenced. Whenever they push us back, we move forward.”

Also Read: Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today: Check venue, time. Who all are attending?

Hemant Soren also seemingly took a dig at the BJP-led NDA alliance, which lost the Jharkhand assembly election, saying, “Whenever they try to silence us, our voice of rebellion, revolution grows louder because we are Jharkhandis, and Jharkhandis do not bow down.”

Also Read: ‘Don’t think I’ll face such a tough election again’: Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren

The JMM leader will take oath as chief minister of the state in a ceremony at Morabadi Ground, which will be attended by several top political leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Also Read: JMM, Congress nail Jharkhand social configuration in diverse landscape

The acting chief minister stated that today was a historic day, celebrating the collective struggle of theJharkhandi people for justice and the ‘abua’ (self-governance) government they voted for, carrying forward the movement of revolutionaries such as Birsa Munda and Amar Shaheed.

“Today is not about political victory, today is the day to reiterate our struggle for social justice, the daily battle to strengthen social unity. Today also tells us that the great people of Jharkhand are standing together amidst the increasing pressure on democracy,” he said, signing off as ‘your Hemant’.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On