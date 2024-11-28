Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today: Check venue, time. Who all are attending?
The oath will be administered to Hemant Soren by governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground at 4pm.
Hemant Soren will take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand at a grand ceremony at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground on Thursday, November 28.
The oath will be administered to Hemant Soren by governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar at 4pm. Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Congress general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge, said Hemant Soren would take the oath alone, and would expand his cabinet after a vote of confidence in the assembly.
Also Read: 89 per cent of newly elected MLAs in Jharkhand are crorepatis: Report
The ceremony will be attended by several important dignitaries, including key members of the INDIA block.
Who all are attending?
Hemant Soren appealed to the public to attend his swearing-in ceremony and also shared a live stream YouTube link for the event.
Political leaders that are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Hemant Soren are:
- Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
- NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar
- West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
- Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma
- Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann
- Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
- CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya
- AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal
- Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray
- Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav
- PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti
- Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
- Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar
- Bihar’s LoP Tejashwi Yadav
Also Read: JMM's Hemant Soren meets Jharkhand governor, stakes claim to form next govt
During a visit to check in on preparations for the event on Wednesday, Hemant Soren said, “It’s heartening to have such esteemed leaders join us for this important occasion.”
Posters have been put up across the city and special security and traffic arrangements have been made for the grand ceremony as well.
Also Read: ‘Don’t think I’ll face such a tough election again’: Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren
This will be Soren's fourth stint as chief minister of the state, after winning from the Barhait seat by defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes in the recently held assembly polls.
Soren’s JMM-led alliance secured 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-led NDA managed to gain only 24 seats.