Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today: Check venue, time. Who all are attending?

Hemant Soren will take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand at a grand ceremony at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground on Thursday, November 28. Hemant Soren will be taking oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand today(PTI)

The oath will be administered to Hemant Soren by governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar at 4pm. Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Congress general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge, said Hemant Soren would take the oath alone, and would expand his cabinet after a vote of confidence in the assembly.

The ceremony will be attended by several important dignitaries, including key members of the INDIA block.

Who all are attending?

Hemant Soren appealed to the public to attend his swearing-in ceremony and also shared a live stream YouTube link for the event.

Political leaders that are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Hemant Soren are:

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Bihar’s LoP Tejashwi Yadav

During a visit to check in on preparations for the event on Wednesday, Hemant Soren said, “It’s heartening to have such esteemed leaders join us for this important occasion.”

Posters have been put up across the city and special security and traffic arrangements have been made for the grand ceremony as well.

This will be Soren's fourth stint as chief minister of the state, after winning from the Barhait seat by defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes in the recently held assembly polls.

Soren’s JMM-led alliance secured 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-led NDA managed to gain only 24 seats.