Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

89 per cent of newly elected MLAs in Jharkhand are crorepatis: Report

ByHT News Desk
Nov 25, 2024 07:54 PM IST

The Jharkhand Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the election affidavits of 80 out of 81 winning candidates.

Eighty-nine per cent of the newly elected MLAs in Jharkhand are crorepatis, and 14 new MLAs have liabilities worth 1 crore and above, a new report by the Jharkhand Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has found.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren poses for a group picture with newly elected INDIA bloc MLAs, at CM House in Ranchi on Sunday.(ANI)
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren poses for a group picture with newly elected INDIA bloc MLAs, at CM House in Ranchi on Sunday.(ANI)

The richest among them is Rameshwar Oraon of the Congress from Lohardaga constituency, who declared total assets worth 42.20 crore. The average asset of a winning candidate in Jharkhand in 2024 is 6.90 crore, up from 3.87 crore in the 2019 elections.

Also read: JMM's Hemant Soren meets Jharkhand governor, stakes claim to form next govt

The organisations analysed the election affidavits of 80 out of 81 winning candidates and found that 71 newly elected MLAs in 2024 are crorepatis.

Of the 71 crorepati MLAs, 28 are from the JMM, 20 from the BJP, 14 from the Congress, four from the RJD, two from the CPI(ML) Liberation and one each from the LJP (Ram Vilas), JD(U) and AJSU Party.

Track live updates on Maharashtra government formation here

Thus, the new Jharkhand assembly will have 20 per cent more crorepati MLAs than in 2019. According to the report, 56 MLAs were ‘crorepatis’ in 2019, compared to 41 in the 2014 legislative assembly.

The second richest candidate is Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta from the Panki constituency, with declared assets worth 32.15 crore. Sanjay Prasad Yadav of the RJD from the Godda seat is the third on the list with total assets of 29.59 crore, the report said.

Also read: ‘Don’t think I’ll face such a tough election again’: Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha’s (JLKM) Jairam Kumar Mahato, who won the Dumri seat, has the lowest assets worth around 2.55 lakh.

Among the newly elected MLAs, 42 have seen their average assets grow by 2.71 crore over the last five years, the report stated.

Regarding educational qualifications, 28 winning candidates have declared their qualifications to be between Class 8 and 12 pass. 50 among them are graduates and above. One MLA is a diploma holder, and another declared himself “literate.”

The number of winning women candidates in the state assembly increased to 12 from 10.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On