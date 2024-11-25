Maharashtra government formation Live Updates: Who will be the next chief minister?
In a landslide victory, the Mahayuti alliance secured 235 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition bloc, which comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) won only 49 seats. The BJP won 131 seats they contested in, with the Shiv Sena and NCP winning 57 and 41 seats respectively.
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and current CM Eknath Shinde are in the running to be the next chief minister, although no decisions have been announced yet.
During the counting process Eknath Shinde had indicated that once the results were out, the three parties in the alliance would decide who would take on the role.
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “We will call all MLAs and then sit together and pick a CM.”
Addressing party workers, prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. PM Modi also added that voters had turned away from the Congress after their performance in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.
“Their slate was wiped clean in Maharashtra today. Their divisive politics are failing. Still, their arrogance is on cloud nine. Congress not only sinks their own ship these days, but also that of their allies,” PM Modi said.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed disappointment in the unexpected results and said the party was working towards understanding the loss.
“We are true representatives of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ambedkar's ideology and will continue this fight,” Kharge added.
Counting of votes wrapped up on November 23 after voting for all 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly took place on November 20. The state recorded a voter turnout of 66.05 per cent, with the lowest polling in Mumbai City and the highest in Gadchiroli.
MLAs from MVA camp to switch to Mahayuti claims Anip Patil
NCP's Anil Patil has claimed there is unrest in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) camp and that five to six MLAs might switch to the Mahayuti alliance.
“There is tremendous unrest among some NCP (SP), Congress and Sena (UBT) MLAs who have been re-elected. Those having good relations with us have expressed concerns over MVA’s massive defeat,” Patil told Marathi news channel ABP Majha.
Supriya Sule says NCP-SP to introspect and rebuild
NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said the NCP-SP will introspect over the election results and pledged to work towards a capable, inclusive and progressive state.
In a statement on X, the Baramati Lok Sabha member said ,“We respect and humbly accept the verdict of the people in the assembly elections. This result is a moment for deep reflection and renewal. We will introspect, learn, and rebuild with honesty, hard work, and an unshakable commitment to the values we stand for.”
“We are determined to carry forward the timeless ideals of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar with renewed energy and purpose,” she added.
BJP MP says she knew Shiv Sena (UBT) would lose
Addressing reporters in Delhi, BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut said she had known Shiv Sena (UBT) would lose in the Maharashtra assembly elections.
“I had anticipated his (Uddhav Thackeray's) loss... Those who disrespect women are monsters and they met their fate, they lost... They demolished my house and even used foul words against me, so it was evident that they had lost their sense of right and wrong,” she said.
Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde - who will be the next CM?
After the Mahayuti alliance's landslide win in the Maharashtra assembly elections, the decision on who will take on the chief minister position, is awaited.
Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde are considered the top contenders for the role. The BJP won most of the seats in the state, however as Eknath Shinde is the current chief minister, his faction is expected to stake its claim as well.