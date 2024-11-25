Maharashtra government formation Live Updates: Who will be the next chief minister?

Maharashtra government formation Live Updates: The Mahayuti alliance gained majority by a massive margin and now the announcement of the new CM is awaited

Maharashtra government formation Live Updates: In a landslide victory, the Mahayuti alliance secured 235 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition bloc, which comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) won only 49 seats. The BJP won 131 seats they contested in, with the Shiv Sena and NCP winning 57 and 41 seats respectively....Read More

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and current CM Eknath Shinde are in the running to be the next chief minister, although no decisions have been announced yet.

During the counting process Eknath Shinde had indicated that once the results were out, the three parties in the alliance would decide who would take on the role.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “We will call all MLAs and then sit together and pick a CM.”

Addressing party workers, prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. PM Modi also added that voters had turned away from the Congress after their performance in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

“Their slate was wiped clean in Maharashtra today. Their divisive politics are failing. Still, their arrogance is on cloud nine. Congress not only sinks their own ship these days, but also that of their allies,” PM Modi said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed disappointment in the unexpected results and said the party was working towards understanding the loss.

“We are true representatives of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ambedkar's ideology and will continue this fight,” Kharge added.

Counting of votes wrapped up on November 23 after voting for all 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly took place on November 20. The state recorded a voter turnout of 66.05 per cent, with the lowest polling in Mumbai City and the highest in Gadchiroli.