Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ajit Pawar to nephew Rohit: ‘Had I held a rally, imagine what would have happened’

ByHT News Desk
Nov 25, 2024 02:21 PM IST

NCP-SP's Rohit Pawar retained his Karjat Jamkhed seat in Ahilyanagar district by defeating BJP's Ram Shinde by a thin margin of 1,243 votes

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar took a jibe at NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar on Monday, saying if he had campaigned in his nephew's assembly constituency, it would have been challenging for the latter to secure a victory, reported news agency PTI.

Ajit Pawar made a friendly jab towards nephew Rohit Pawar about his win in the Karjat Jamkhed seat(HT_PRINT)
Ajit Pawar made a friendly jab towards nephew Rohit Pawar about his win in the Karjat Jamkhed seat(HT_PRINT)

Also Read: Ajit Pawar shares big update on Maharashtra CM discussion within Mahayuti

In the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, successfully retained his Karjat Jamkhed seat in Ahilyanagar district, defeating BJP's Ram Shinde by a narrow margin of 1,243 votes.

While attending the memorial of Y B Chavan, Rohit and Ajit Pawar came face to face.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar retains Baramati bastion, settles score for LS loss

The senior Pawar congratulated his nephew and asked him to come take his blessings and touch his feet. He said, “Come, take my blessings. You barely survived (in retaining the seat). Had I held a rally (in Karjat Jamkhed), imagine what would have happened.”

Also Read: ‘Everyone knows who is NCP founder’: Sharad Pawar on nephew Ajit after Maharashtra election results

The NCP (SP) leader later told reporters that despite their (political) differences, Ajit Pawar is a "father figure" to him.

"In the 2019 elections, he (Ajit) helped me immensely and since he is my uncle, it was my responsibility to touch his feet. In this land which belongs to Chavan Saheb, the tradition and values given by him need to be followed and we are doing the same," he said.

Asked about Ajit Pawar's friendly jab, Rohit Pawar said it is true that had his uncle held a rally (in Karjat Jamkhed), things would have been different. "But he was busy in Baramati and could not get time to come to the constituency," he said.

Later, Ajit Pawar denied commenting and stated, “I did not say that. I only congratulated him and wished him to do good work ahead.”

Ajit Pawar retained his Baramati seat in the Maharashtra assembly elections by more than one lakh votes, defeating NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, who is also his nephew.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On