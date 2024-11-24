JMM's Hemant Soren meets Jharkhand governor, stakes claim to form next govt

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren met Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Sunday to stake his claim to form the next government. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren handsover his resignation to Governor Santosh Gangwar as he stakes claim to form the new government, at Raj Bhawan, in Ranchi, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.(PTI)

This came shortly after leaders of the INDIA bloc in the state unanimously elected him as the legislature party leader following their victory in the state assembly elections. Soren is expected to take the oath of office on November 28.

Before staking his claim, Soren resigned as the chief minister, PTI reported.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor, Soren said, "I have staked claim to form the government, and have handed over support letter of alliance partners to the governor. He invited us to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on November 28."

Hemant Soren retained the Barhait seat in the Jharkhand assembly elections, defeating BJP candidate Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes. Soren secured 95,612 votes, while Hembrom received 55,821 votes.

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay informed ANI that Soren has been unanimously elected as the leader of the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand.

"All the party workers and leaders extended their support, and Hemant Soren was chosen as the leader of the Jharkhand Assembly House... the tentative date for the oath-taking is the 28th," Sahay said.

Jharkhand election results

Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance achieved a decisive victory in Jharkhand on Saturday, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly to retain power for a second consecutive term. This win came despite an aggressive campaign by the BJP-led NDA, which managed to secure only 24 seats.

With a majority mark of 41 in the assembly, the JMM secured 34 seats, while its allies contributed 22. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD took four, and the CPI-ML claimed two seats.

The BJP-led NDA's total of 24 seats included 21 won by the BJP, with its allies – AJSU Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD (U) – winning one seat each.

The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, a smaller party in the state assembly elections, secured one seat, with its chief, Jairam Kumar Mahato, winning the Dumri constituency.

Hemant Soren is set to be sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand, a state that was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000.