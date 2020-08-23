e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Jharkhand agriculture minister Badal Patralekh tests Covid-19 positive

Jharkhand agriculture minister Badal Patralekh tests Covid-19 positive

Jharkhand minister Badal Patralekh took to Twitter to announce the news and urged those who came in contact with him in the recent days to get tested for the coronavirus disease.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 10:09 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Ranchi
Jharkhand agriculture minister Badal Patralekh tested positive for Covid-19.
Jharkhand agriculture minister Badal Patralekh tested positive for Covid-19.(@Badal_Patralekh/Twitter Photo )
         

Jharkhand agriculture minister Badal Patralekh has tested positive for Covid-19.

The minister himself confirmed the news from his official account on Twitter on Sunday and urged all his close contacts to get themselves tested for the virus.

“I got tested for coronavirus yesterday and my report came last night. I request all those who came into close contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested for the virus. You are requested to stay safe at home,” Patralekh tweeted.

On Saturday, he wished a speedy recovery to the former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren and his wife as they have also tested positive for coronavirus.

The information regarding the senior leader and his wife’s testing positive was shared by their son and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren through Twitter.

Shibu Soren is credited with the founding of JMM and for spearheading the movement for the separation of Jharkhand from Bihar. He has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Centre during the UPA-I rule.

Earlier in July, Hemant and wife Kalpana Soren had got themselves tested for the infection after one of the ministers in his Cabinet and another JMM lawmaker, whom he had been in contact with tested positive.

tags
top news
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
India added over 397,000 Covid-19 cases in a week; tally surges past 3 million
India added over 397,000 Covid-19 cases in a week; tally surges past 3 million
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
LIVE: More than 3 crore people tested so far for Covid-19, says ICMR
LIVE: More than 3 crore people tested so far for Covid-19, says ICMR
Trump accuses FDA of delaying human trials of potential Covid-19 vaccines
Trump accuses FDA of delaying human trials of potential Covid-19 vaccines
‘Not just my father, he was India’s son’, writes Sonali Jaitley
‘Not just my father, he was India’s son’, writes Sonali Jaitley
India reports over 5,800 Covid-19 deaths in a week
India reports over 5,800 Covid-19 deaths in a week
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In