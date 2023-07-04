Olchiki Hul Baisi group calls for Jharkhand bandh today over Santali language

The Olchiki Hul Baisi outfit, demanding a four-point agenda to uplift the Santali community, has announced a statewide bandh on Tuesday (July 4). On the eve of the bandh, a torchlight procession was taken out from Sunder Nagar to Karandih Chowk in Jamshedpur. The march was led by Majhi Baba of Podhesa village.

The group has been demanding official language status for the Santali language, a separate Santali academy, the printing and reading of Santali language books from Olchiki script, and the restoration of Santali teachers.

The group has accused the Jharkhand government of ignoring their demands and called for a complete shutdown of Jharkhand on Tuesday.

Men and women in traditional costumes, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums, took to the streets to voice their demands, local reports claimed.

The group said the bandh will be successful, and that they would block roads and railway tracks in support of their demands.

In order to make the Jharkhand Bandh a success, all shopkeepers and establishments were called upon to keep their shops closed and stop the movement of vehicles on the road.

The government was given an ultimatum to start printing and teaching books in Santhali script by June 27.

National president of Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Salkhan Murmu called the Olchiki Hul Baisi the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's B team.

