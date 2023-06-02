Soren backs Kejriwal on ordinance row: ‘Centre speaks of federalism, but…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann met his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Friday amid the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) attempt to mobilise opposition parties against the Centre's ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital. Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Soren expressed concern over the issue and said the Centre's “scheme” to not let an elected government work is affecting the structure of democracy.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a joint press conference after their meeting, in Ranchi.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The strength of this country, which is ‘unity in diversity’, has also been affected by the Central Government's actions. The central government speaks of federal structure but acts totally opposite. It is clear today that parties which are not the allies of the Central Government are facing almost the same situation. It is a matter of concern,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further added that the BJP wasn't just striking the Opposition parties but also the citizens of the country.

On supporting AAP in the ordinance issue, Soren said, “We will discuss the issue in depth within the party and we will work towards strengthening the democratic situation in the country. ”

Kejriwal on the meeting

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said, “This Ordinance will be introduced in the Parliament during the monsoon session. BJP has a majority in Lok Sabha but not in Rajya Sabha. So, if all non-BJP parties unite, this Ordinance can be defeated. This is not only about Delhi but about the federal principles of the country.”

He further added, “I thank Hemant Soren and his party, he has assured us all support against this Ordinance. I appeal to all other parties too to oppose this Ordinance.”

DMK's MK Stalin supporting AAP

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin assured the AAP that the DMK will stand by Kejriwal's party against the Centre's ordinance.

“We discussed with him today the Centre's ordinance against the Delhi government. It is undemocratic and unconstitutional. CM Stalin has assured that DMK will stand by AAP and the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal, in a joint press conference with Stalin, said in Chennai.

Kejriwal, reiterating his earlier request, said if all non-BJP parties come together, “we can defeat the Bill in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP holds only 93/238 seats”.

“I have come to CM Stalin to seek support, and I happy to say that we have the DMK's support. It will be a strong message for 2024,” Kejriwal added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON