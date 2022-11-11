Home / India News / Jharkhand CM hits out at BJP amid corruption charges: 'think they can end our…'

Jharkhand CM hits out at BJP amid corruption charges: 'think they can end our…'

india news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 03:18 PM IST

Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second time in the illegal mining case after he skipped the probe on November 3 citing official engagements.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday asserted that the ruling coalition will come to power with a bigger majority next time even as the state government has been rocked by corruption allegations against the JMM leader in an illegal mining case. Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second time in the illegal mining case and has been asked to turn up before the Ranchi zonal office of the central agency on November 17.

“They (BJP) think they can end our political careers by putting me in jail and levelling accusations? Neither our image will be tarnished nor our political power will decrease,” Soren told reporters, as quoted by ANI.

“Currently we are at 52 in terms of support from MLAs but next time we'll come (to power) with 75 (MLAs),” he added.

Soren was earlier asked to appear for probe on November 3. He asked the ED to arrest him if he had committed any crime, alleging that the summons against him was part of a “conspiracy” to “destabilise” the state government.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader skipped the probe, citing official engagements, and sought a three-week deferment of the summons.

After the second summon, BJP trained its gun at Soren and said it will be worth seeing what excuse the CM will make this time.

"When he was commanded on November 3, his office released the itinerary of 15 days which is normally issued for one or two days. This shows the chief minister does not want to face the investigating agency and avoiding to face it. Now if he does not turn up this time too, it clearly means he is abusing the constitutional post and constitutional agencies. Let us see what excuse the CM comes up with this time," said BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
enforcement directorate hemant soren jharkhand + 1 more
enforcement directorate hemant soren jharkhand

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out