Home / India News / Hemant Soren gets fresh summons from ED in money laundering case

Hemant Soren gets fresh summons from ED in money laundering case

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:18 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued fresh summons to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, officials familiar with the matter said.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued fresh summons to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, officials familiar with the matter said.

The federal agency directed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader to appear before its zonal office in Ranchi on November 17, the officials added.

This is the second summon issued by the ED to the chief minister. Soren was earlier asked to appear for probe on November 3.

Soren skipped the probe, citing official engagements, and sought a three-week deferment of the summons. On November 3, he asked the ED to arrest him if he had committed any crime. He also alleged the summons against him was part of a “conspiracy” to “destabilise” the state government.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out