Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday moved a resolution in the assembly seeking the withdrawal of the amended Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, claiming its implementation could cost the state around ₹13,000 crore in annual revenue.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren speaks during the two-day special session of the state Legislative Assembly. (PTI/Representational) more less

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Moving the resolution, Soren said the amendment, passed by Parliament in August, would adversely affect the state's financial position and hamper its ability to fund welfare and development programmes.

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"The implementation of this Act is expected to result in a substantial annual revenue loss of around ₹13,000 crore for the state government, which will create difficulties in securing the necessary funding for the state's social security, women's empowerment, education, healthcare, rural development and other public welfare schemes," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Soren said the state government currently collects around ₹13,000 crore annually through cess on mineral rights or mineral-bearing land, which is used to finance socio-economic development and welfare programmes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soren said the state government currently collects around ₹13,000 crore annually through cess on mineral rights or mineral-bearing land, which is used to finance socio-economic development and welfare programmes. {{/usCountry}}

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With the amended MMDR Act coming into force, the state government would no longer be able to impose any tax, cess or other levy on mineral rights or mineral-bearing land, he said.

The chief minister urged the Centre to reconsider or withdraw the amendment, arguing that Jharkhand's constitutional and financial powers should remain intact.

CM's wife criticises Centre

JMM legislator Kalpana Soren, the wife of the chief minister, also criticised the Centre, alleging that Jharkhand was being denied its due share of benefits from its mineral resources.

"Coal companies hold more than 2 lakh acres of land in Jharkhand, but minerals extracted here fuel growth elsewhere. We need to alleviate the condition of the indigenous people here," she said.

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She alleged that the Centre had not consulted mineral-bearing states such as Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh before amending the Act.

"The Act is a conspiracy to weaken Jharkhand's financial prospects and restrict us from fulfilling people's aspirations after they reposed great faith in us and gave us a massive mandate in the elections," she alleged.

"Jharkhand is not a colony of the Centre for exploiting its resources. We know how to snatch our rights, and we will fight for our constitutional rights," she said.

‘Had Rahul Gandhi played his role in Parliament’

Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi, however, questioned why the JMM-led coalition had remained "silent" in Parliament when the Bill was passed.

"Had Rahul Gandhi and the opposition played their role in Parliament, this drama would not have been required. The amendment to the Bill was made keeping the welfare of people in mind," he said.

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The two-day special assembly session, which concludes on Thursday, is discussing the implications of the amended law. The resolution is expected to be put to a vote.

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If adopted, it will be forwarded to the Centre, an official said.

Jharkhand accounts for about 40 per cent of the country's mineral resources, according to official estimates.

Soren had earlier cited the Supreme Court's nine-judge Constitution Bench judgment of July 25, 2024, which recognised the legislative competence of states to tax lands comprising mines and quarries under Entry 49 of the State List.