Jharkhand ex-CM Champai Soren announces plan to float new political party, keeps doors open for alliance

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren announced on Wednesday his decision to float a new political party amid growing tensions within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the party to which Soren has dedicated most of his political career. Jharkhand water resources minister and former chief minister Champai Soren. (File)

"I had mentioned three options - retirement, organisation, or friend. I will not retire; I will strengthen the party, a new party, and if I meet a good friend on the way, then will move ahead with them," Champai Soren told reporters, leaving open the possibility of future alliances.

When reminded that he has not much time left for floating a new party before the state goes to polls, Soren said, "That's not your problem."

“When 30,000-40,000 workers can arrive within a day, then what problem will I have in forming a new (political party),” he added, asserting that the party will be formed within a week.

Champai Soren's decision to form a new political outfit follows a period of what he described as "bitter humiliation" during his tenure as Jharkhand chief minister. Just days before this announcement, Soren hinted at his dissatisfaction with the JMM leadership, particularly after his government programs were abruptly cancelled by party leaders without his knowledge.

He said he kept quiet as he was not greedy for power but his self-respect was hurt.

"After so much humiliation, I was forced to look for an alternative path," Champai Soren said in a post on his social media.

The ex-chief minister said he had announced in the legislative party meeting that "a new chapter in my life is going to begin from today".

"I had three options. First to retire from politics, second to float a separate outfit, and third, if I find any ally, to carry forward with them. From that day till today, and till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey," he said in a post on X.

The former chief minister had assumed office on February 2, following the resignation and subsequent arrest of then-CM Hemant Soren in a money-laundering case.

However, his term was cut short when Hemant Soren was released from jail and re-elected as the JMM's legislature party leader on July 3, leading to Champai Soren's resignation.

Champai Soren visited Delhi on Sunday amid speculations about joining the BJP.

However, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Monday said no discussions had yet taken place with Champai Soren regarding his potential switch to the BJP.

"No talk was held yet with Champai Soren. He is a seasoned politician and has been part of the separate Jharkhand movement. He will himself decide his own path," Marandi said.