‘They break homes’, says Hemant Soren amid buzz of Champai joining BJP

Jharkhand chief minister (CM) Hemant Soren on Sunday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying that “they not only break society, but also break homes and parties”, amid speculation of his Cabinet colleague and former CM Champai Soren joining the BJP. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (File Photo)

The stinging comment came during his speech in Pakur on Sunday at the launch of his government ‘s flagship scheme ‘Mukhya Mantri Maiya Yojna’ under which a monthly incentive of ₹1,000 would be sent to the accounts of women in the age-group of 21 to 50 years.

“They bring leaders from Gujarat, Assam and Maharashtra and spread poison among tribals, Dalits, backwards and minorities and make them fight each other. They not only break society but also break homes and parties. And money is such a thing ... They buy MLAs ... And these days leaders also fell for it and keep shifting parties. But don’t worry INDIA alliance has done so much for the people in these five years,” Hemant Soren said, without naming the BJP but in an obvious reference to the Champai Soren issue.

“Our state is going to have an election soon. But it is the Election Commission of India (ECI) that rings the bell for elections. Unfortunately, the bell is now in the hands of the BJP. The Election Commission is no longer a Constitutional body, it is now manned by BJP agents. But don’t worry .... I challenge ...let them declare election dates ... We will wipe them out and send them to Gujarat,” he said.

Incidentally, Sita Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA from Jama and sister-in-law of Hemant Soren, had resigned from the party and joined the BJP just ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Meanwhile, three JMM MLAs from Kolhan have refuted the speculation of them joining the BJP along with Champai.

“I am in Mosaboni for a party event. There’s no question of me joining BJP,” Ramdas Soren, JMM MLA from Ghatshila told HT over phone. In fact, he welcomed150 women from Congress to join JMM during this event at Mosaboni.

“I have been at my party office in Chakulia since 11am Sunday. How could I be in Delhi? This is fake propaganda by BJP to confuse people,” Samir Mahanty, JMM MLA from Baharagora, told HT over phone.

“Delhi is far off ... We have sent Jobs Majhi to Delhi as MP, as per our party’s decision. For me to join BJP will be a big sin for the party that has given me such honour and made me MLA. I am a disciple of Dishom Guru Shibu Soren and a sipahi of Hemant Soren brigade ... I will abide by whatever their instructions are,” Dashrath Gagrai, JMM MLA from Kharsawan, told HT over phone. He later refuted speculation of his joining BJP in a post on social media.