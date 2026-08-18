Jharkhand exam irregularities protest likely to continue over CBI probe demand

The protest against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations is likely to continue, with protesters pressing for a federal probe, even as the state government on Monday cancelled a contentious exam and all other recruitment tests conducted by the private firm TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).

The Jharkhand protest site on Sunday. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chief minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and over half a dozen exams, conceding to a key demand of the protesters. The announcement triggered a separate protest. Hundreds of candidates who cleared the now-cancelled JSSC-Combined Graduate Level Exam (JSSC-CGL) gathered at the state secretariat questioning the government’s decision. They are likely to move court and meet on Tuesday to decide on their future course of action.

Ravindra Paswan, the spokesperson for the protesters, said they would continue the protest until their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is met. “Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari visited us and appealed to us to call off the agitation. The government has not yet agreed to our demand for a CBI inquiry. We are persisting with our demand,” Paswan told reporters after the celebrations over the exam cancellations. He added that they will study Soren’s assurances, specifically the notification and press release.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why are protesters in Jharkhand demanding a CBI probe into the exam irregularities? Protesters believe that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is necessary for an impartial investigation into the alleged irregularities in the examinations, particularly after the cancellation of several exams did not fully address their concerns. What actions has the Jharkhand government taken regarding the alleged exam irregularities? The Jharkhand government has canceled the JSSC-CGL examination and all exams conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), and initiated a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into irregularities in recruitment examinations since 2014. How did the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam affect the ongoing protests by students? While the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam was welcomed by some protesters, it did not end the agitation, as the demand for a CBI investigation into the irregularities remains unmet.

{{^usCountry}} Savita Mahto and Rajeev Pal, who have been on hunger strike, said they will continue. Umme Habiba, Rahul Kranti and Devendra Mahto, the protest leader, ended their hunger strike. The three have been under medical observation at Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Savita Mahto and Rajeev Pal, who have been on hunger strike, said they will continue. Umme Habiba, Rahul Kranti and Devendra Mahto, the protest leader, ended their hunger strike. The three have been under medical observation at Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Mahto, a leader of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), was on hunger strike for 16 days. JLKM chief and legislator Jairam Mahto was at Sadar Hospital when Devendra Mahto broke his hunger strike.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jairam Mahto echoed Paswan, saying the movement would continue until the demand for a CBI inquiry is met. He said the government’s cancellation of the JSSC-CGL means that it has rejected the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) theory that there was no irregularity. “So how can you trust the same agency probing these cases? The CBI should probe,” Jairam Mahto said in a video posted on social media.

Ministers Ansari and Singh were present at Sadar Hospital when the three broke their indefinite fast. They visited the protest venue to request other students to follow suit and end the movement.

Singh underlined that the government has accepted their demands. “Even before this student agitation, action had been initiated to ensure an impartial investigation. In contrast, the CBI has failed to deliver results. It has 17 pending cases regarding paper leaks. Since 2015, there have been 152 instances of paper leaks and manipulation across the country, yet neither the Central government nor its agencies have achieved any concrete results in these matters.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She referred to the CID inquiry and said the government has set a timeline. “The charge sheet must be filed within 90 days, and the case must be processed through a fast-track court for a speedy verdict,” she said.